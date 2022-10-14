Tutor gives tips on how to prevent your students’ grades from slipping

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Report cards are starting to go home across central Alabama for the first quarter of the school year.

James Bondurant teaches online and tutors during the evening and weekends. He is seeing pandemic learning loss at all levels, leaving teachers to make some tough decisions.

“Now teachers have to decide, do I take class time to go over these foundation skills that are crucial for this, which means I’m not gonna make it something else down the road? But then if they don’t make it to something else, when they go to the next grade level, they’re missing foundation skills for that grade level,” said Bondurant.

Bondurant said the best way to help boost your child’s grades is to be involved as a parent. He said many schools post lesson plans online, giving you the opportunity to incorporate activities at home that correlates with that week’s agenda.

“Parents can know exactly what they’re working on every week. They can know exactly how their grades are looking on every single assignment and it doesn’t take much time.”

He said it is difficult for students to catch up when units build off of each other, so it’s best not to wait until test grades or report cards come home to see how your student is doing.

“So every student is stronger as a team. When they know they’re not alone. They’ve got the teacher, family, and friends to help them.”

If you don’t believe you’re the best person to help your child with certain subjects, that is a good time to connect with a tutor. Your school district can help connect you with resources.

