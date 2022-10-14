Trussville City Schools Board of Education names acting superintendent

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Trussville City Schools Board of Education called a special board meeting Thursday evening to discuss and approve a contract for an acting superintendent.

This after Superintendent Dr. Pattie Neill had requested 60-days of paid leave, which the school granted almost two weeks ago, after folks expressed concern of a death notebook and other scenarios of miscommunication that have caused issues.

The board said in the meeting they could not move forward with any school decisions without an acting superintendent. Last week, they met to discuss possible nominations.

At the meeting Thursday evening, Dr. Frank Costanzo was voted in. He served previously as a superintendent at Tuscaloosa Schools, and has served as an assistant superintendent along with other education roles.

He is currently retired, but works part time as an education consultant. The Trussville school board says they were looking for someone who is retired, but was open to stepping into the education stratosphere for a short time.

There was no public comment at this meeting.

