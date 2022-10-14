New affordable housing development coming to Birmingham’s North Pratt community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new housing development is coming to Birmingham with affordable homes.

The North Pratt area was devastated by the 2011 tornadoes a decade ago, but now, that area can expect some growth with over 50 homes expected to be built. GROWTH by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) plans to build these homes in the Shadow Brook development.

The manager Edward Gorman says these single-family homes will be around 1,100-1,300 square feet and will cost between $190,000-$219,000.

Gorman says there’s a big disconnect right now between the kinds of homes being built by big developers and the kinds of homes that need to be built.

“My parents, I -- we all started in these starter homes and nobody was building them,” said Gorman. “So we thought it was time to get back to basics and start producing more affordable homes for folks so that they can build wealth and transfer it in their later years to future generations.”

Gorman says everyone deserves a chance at home ownership.

A groundbreaking on the development is set for next week and Gorman says they hope to have the first few homes built by the summer of 2023.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.