Nationwide ADHD medication shortage impacting local pharmacies

ADHD Medication shortage
ADHD Medication shortage(WGEM)
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The FDA is now declaring a nationwide shortage of Adderall, a medication used to treat ADHD, and the shortage is making its way here to Alabama.

Ritch’s Pharmacy in Mountain Brook said every year around the start of school, there’s a shortage in Adderall medication because it’s prescribed to so many kids and teens. This year, many parents are still struggling to fill those prescriptions because of a manufacturer shortage.

Owner of Ritch’s Pharmacy, Ralph Sorrell, said there’s a shortage in name brand medication for Adderall, but also a shortage in the generic pills. He said one thing you can try is working with your doctor or pharmacist on how they write the prescription. Sorrell said the pharmacy may be out of ten milligram pills, but Alabama law allows them to give you two 5 mg pills to equal it, if approved by the provider.

Sorrell said he’s been able to find medication for all of his patients, but it can be harder for larger chain pharmacies to find the pills.

“Smaller stores might be able to move to one wholesaler from another a little more easily,” Sorrell said. “So, the smaller stores might be a little more flexible and might be able to find the medication, but still they are limited on how much they can order based on parameters of last year’s ordering.”

Sorrell said small pharmacies can’t take in many new customers for the medication because each pharmacy is regulated by the government on how much Adderall medications they can order. He said they get an allotment based on how much they used the year before.

