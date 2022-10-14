Major highway news for I-20/59 travelers in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) -We have important information for you if you often travel I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa County.

ALDOT says it plans to close Covered Bridge Road that goes over the interstate starting from October 17 until Friday, November 18.

The I-20/59 westbound center lane and right lanes be closed from Sunday, October 23 until Friday, November 18. ALDOT says the reason it’s doing this is because a large piece of equipment being hauled by a rental truck struck the bridge in late September, and an inspection afterwards revealed rebar damage.

ALDOT also says a contractor will replace temporary supports beneath the overpass so workers can make the necessary repairs.

