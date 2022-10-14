LawCall
Major highway news for I-20/59 travelers in Tuscaloosa County

ALDOT says it plans to close Covered Bridge Road that goes over the interstate starting from...
ALDOT says it plans to close Covered Bridge Road that goes over the interstate starting from October 17 until Friday, November 18.(Pixabay)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) -We have important information for you if you often travel I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa County.

ALDOT says it plans to close Covered Bridge Road that goes over the interstate starting from October 17 until Friday, November 18.

The I-20/59 westbound center lane and right lanes be closed from Sunday, October 23 until Friday, November 18. ALDOT says the reason it’s doing this is because a large piece of equipment being hauled by a rental truck struck the bridge in late September, and an inspection afterwards revealed rebar damage.

ALDOT also says a contractor will replace temporary supports beneath the overpass so workers can make the necessary repairs.

