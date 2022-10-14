Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office hosts active shooter training to increase safety in churches

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office hosted two active shooter safety and awareness training classes for churches.

As we were tragically reminded over the summer in Vestavia Hills, even our houses of worship can be targeted by acts of hate and violence. Three people were killed in the shooting at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church.

Sergeant Terrill Hogeland shared advice on a number of topics, and prevention was chief among them. He stressed there are a number of ways you can make your house of worship safer. Those tips include limiting entry access points, locking all lockable doors and developing a warning system.

Sergeant Hogeland also stressed awareness. If you see something or someone that appears out of place say something. And while he said it is highly unlikely you find yourself in an active shooter situation, you must be prepared if you do.

“You have got a one in 26 million chance in being in active shooter situation in church. Again, that is very, very rare, but does it happen? Yes. So again we prepare for what might come,” said Sergeant Terrill Hogeland.

He concluded the first class with a series of questions but stressed we must sacrifice convenience for security.

