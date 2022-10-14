LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office hosts active shooter training to increase safety in churches

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office hosted two active shooter safety and awareness training classes for churches.

As we were tragically reminded over the summer in Vestavia Hills, even our houses of worship can be targeted by acts of hate and violence. Three people were killed in the shooting at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church.

Sergeant Terrill Hogeland shared advice on a number of topics, and prevention was chief among them. He stressed there are a number of ways you can make your house of worship safer. Those tips include limiting entry access points, locking all lockable doors and developing a warning system.

Sergeant Hogeland also stressed awareness. If you see something or someone that appears out of place say something. And while he said it is highly unlikely you find yourself in an active shooter situation, you must be prepared if you do.

“You have got a one in 26 million chance in being in active shooter situation in church. Again, that is very, very rare, but does it happen? Yes. So again we prepare for what might come,” said Sergeant Terrill Hogeland.

He concluded the first class with a series of questions but stressed we must sacrifice convenience for security.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
Roderick Jimelle Needham Jr, 22.
Man charged with murder after shooting in Birmingham
The Social Security Administration has announced plans to add more money to your monthly checks...
Social Security recipients will see largest increase since 1981
BWWB HQ
New secretly-recorded audio shows ex-BWWB employee warning of billing problems in December 2021
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’

Latest News

The mayor surprised some by saying he believes the Birmingham Water Works Board is due for some...
Ala. Attorney General asking Birmingham Water Works Board to turn over list of detailed documents
Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Generational gaps making it difficult for Shelby County Sheriff’s Office to recruit even with higher pay
As flu season begins, school districts in our area said there’s a growing need for substitute...
Local school districts say substitute teachers are desperately needed
Authorities say they could close more cases after break-in arrest
Authorities say they could close more cases after break-in arrest