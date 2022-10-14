LawCall
Heart Gallery Alabama: Deshawn

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Timothy, born December 2006, likes to be called Deshawn. He is a funny child that likes to crack jokes, play basketball and play video games.

He likes to make new friends. Deshawn would benefit from a family that can provide him lots of love and structure.

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.

