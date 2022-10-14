Former WBRC anchor Janet Hall inducted into the UA Hall of Fame

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It was a proud moment for the WBRC family Thursday night when former WBRC anchor and our forever friend Janet Hall was inducted into the University of Alabama College of Communications and Information Sciences Hall of Fame.

Janet retired from WBRC in 2020 after spending more than forty years here at Channel 6. Over the decades she led our news coverage through many events including winter storms , tornadoes, plus thousands of positive stories from the community.

UA Hall of Fame inductees 2022 (wbrc)

“I would make a plea to the audience out there, demand good journalism. And to journalists, I would say, dig down deep and go for it because journalism is so important,” she said.

Janet was inducted alongside ESPN’s Paul Finebaum, Mayor of Music Row in Nashville Charlie Monk, and Dr. Frank M. Thompson, Jr. a former professor at Alabama.

