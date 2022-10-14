LawCall
Florida charges against Spanevelo dropped in Cassie Carli case, but Alabama may take over

Marcus Spanevelo
Marcus Spanevelo(Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Prosecutors in Florida have dropped charges against Marcus Spanevelo in the Cassie Carli case, court records show.

However, a court document indicates authorities in Alabama may yet prosecute a case against Spanevelo in the disappearance and death of Carli.

The trial of Spanevelo, who was Carli’s ex-boyfriend, had been set to begin Monday, but now court records show the case against him in Florida has been dropped.

Investigators in Santa Rosa County said Carli was last seen with Spanevelo as they met in Navarre Beach to exchange custody of their daughter. Carli was found a week later buried in a shallow grave in Alabama.

The case has been under investigation by law enforcement agencies in both Florida and Alabama. A court filing by Florida Asst. State Attorney Mark Alderman states that, “In an effort to prosecute the strongest case, and after communicating with law enforcement agencies in both states, the Office of the State Attorney believes that in the interest of justice, the actions of Marcus Spanevelo are most appropriately prosecuted in Alabama.”

The filing goes on to state “Spanevelo will be transported by law enforcement to Alabama.”

