First Alert for sunshine and near-average temperatures Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday everyone! It’s a chilly start to the day with most of Central Alabama in the 40s. The cool spots are to the north in Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee counties where temperatures have cooled into the lower 40s. You’ll definitely need the jacket this morning to stay warm. Temperatures are nearly 15-20 degrees cooler compared to yesterday morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us clear and dry. High pressure is in place across the eastern United States providing us with beautiful weather. We are expecting plenty of sunshine and blue sky today. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the lower 70s by noon. We’ll see highs in the mid 70s with southwest winds at 5-10 mph. A few spots in west Alabama could briefly warm into the upper 70s today. If you plan on heading out to the Cullman County Fair or to a high school football game this evening, I recommend grabbing a light jacket. Temperatures will likely start out in the mid to upper 60s at 7 PM with temperatures cooling into the upper 50s by 10-11 PM.

Weekend Forecast: The upcoming weekend is looking mostly dry and nice. We’ll start tomorrow morning off a little warmer with temperatures in the low to mid 50s. A few upper 40s will be possible north of I-20. We’ll likely see a mostly sunny sky tomorrow with high temperatures climbing into the lower 80s. A few spots in west Alabama could climb into the mid 80s. Winds will continue from the southwest tomorrow at 5-10 mph. We will be watching a cold front that will begin to push into the Southeast U.S. Sunday. We’ll likely see increasing clouds across Central Alabama Sunday afternoon, but it looks like we’ll stay mostly dry. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out for northwest Alabama Sunday afternoon and evening, but rain chances are only at 10-20%. Morning temperatures Sunday will likely start out in the mid 50s with highs in the lower 80s.

Football Forecasts: Auburn travels to Oxford, Mississippi to take on Ole Miss at 11 AM CT Saturday. We should see a mostly sunny sky with kickoff temperatures in the mid 70s. Temperatures are likely to climb into the 80s during the game. Alabama takes on Tennessee in Knoxville at 3:30 PM ET Saturday. We should see plenty of sunshine at kickoff with temperatures in the mid 70s. We’ll likely see temperatures cool into the mid to upper 60s by the end of the game. UAB takes on Charlotte in Birmingham at 2:30 PM Saturday. We’ll see plenty of sunshine with kickoff temperatures in the lower 80s. Temperatures will likely cool into the 70s by the end of the game. The weather is looking great across the Southeast tomorrow. Just make sure you apply the sunscreen if you plan on attending these games.

Small Rain Chance Sunday Night into Monday: A strong cold front is forecast to move into Central Alabama Monday. Models aren’t too aggressive on our rain chances for early next week. We’ll introduce a 20% chance for rain Sunday night into Monday morning. By Monday afternoon, we’ll likely stay dry with showers possible to our south. The first half of Monday will end up mostly cloudy, but we should see decreasing clouds and breezy northerly winds as cold and dry air filters into the state. Highs on Monday will trend cooler with most of us in the lower 70s.

Next Big Thing: The big story next week is the likelihood of seeing temperatures well below average. We will likely wake up Tuesday morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. It will almost feel like a sneak peek to winter next Tuesday. Our normal high temperatures for the middle of October are the mid 70s. Our long-range models are showing highs next Tuesday and Wednesday in the mid to upper 50s! We could end up 15-20 degrees below average. The big story will be our morning temperatures. We will likely see a widespread frost and potential freeze Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Most of us will end up in the mid 30s with the potential to see upper 20s and lower 30s for North Alabama. If you have plants that need to be protected from the cold snap next week, you’ll have the weekend to make necessary preparations. Freeze warnings and frost advisories will likely be issued next week for a large part of the Southeast. Temperatures are forecast to slowly warm by the end of next week with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. We will likely stay sunny and dry going into next weekend with highs warming up into the 70s.

Tropical Update: We continue to watch Tropical Storm Karl which is in the southern parts of the Bay of Campeche. It is struggling this morning thanks to increasing wind shear and cooler sea surface temperatures. Winds are down to 40 mph. It is forecast to make landfall in Mexico tonight as a weak tropical storm. It will then dissipate over the weekend across Mexico. Mudslides, heavy rain, and flooding will be possible for Veracruz, Tabasco, Chiapas, and Oaxaca states in Mexico. It will not impact the United States. We are also watching a tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic that has a 20% chance to develop in the next five days. Odds of anything significant forming appear unlikely with this system. The rest of the Atlantic remains quiet. The last day of the Atlantic Hurricane season occurs on November 30th.

