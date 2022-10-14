Exchange Club of Tuscaloosa honors firefighters of the year

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa-area group recognized some of the best fire fighters in the county Thursday.

Some of them do it full-time. But others have fulltime jobs and volunteer as fire fighters or paramedics.

The Exchange Club of Tuscaloosa recognized the fire fighters in city departments like Tuscaloosa and Northport and volunteer firefighters who are part of the Tuscaloosa County Fire Protection Association.

A male and female fire fighter of the year were picked out of the 21 volunteer departments that make up the TCFPA. Susan Harless, the female firefighter of the year, with the Fosters/Ralph Fire Department, said she moved from behind the scenes in administrative role and started going out on medical calls after COVID-19 forced other volunteers to take time off.

“And I asked the Lord, how can I use my skills to help my community. And when COVID hit and some of our people who were really good at running medical were down, and one, we had one of our major guys who was in the hospital for several weeks. I knew then this was my opportunity to get out and use my medical skills to help,” Harless explained.

Other winners included Lt. Phillip Blazer with Northport Fire Rescue, Apparatus Operator Brian Sloan with Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue and Kevin Hasell with the Romulus Fire Department.

