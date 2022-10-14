Birmingham expert says rent price increases are softening, but still rising

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Apartment rent prices are still going up, but a local expert says they are beginning to soften.

“In September, we saw a 9% national year-over-year rent growth,” said Brian Tunnell, the CEO of RentMonster. “That was the first time it was single-digits this entire year.”

Tunnell says normal growth is around 5%, so we have quite way to go, but local landlords are easing up in other ways to help future tenants.

“A lot more landlords are willing to overlook medical debt,” he explained. “A lot more are willing to overlook school debt and student loans, and even income requirements.”

Some are slightly lowering their gross income to rent ratio. Tunnell says while normally it is required to earn about three-times the cost of rent, some are lowering that number to about 2.5%.

Even though qualifying may becoming a bit easier, rent prices are still going up, so where are these rent price trends coming from? Tunnell says it’s not directly from inflation.

“When underwriters are looking at apartments, inflation growth and rent growth are two different numbers that you look at completely differently and they are affected by different market factors but there is some overlap,” he said. “For housing, it’s the labor shortage that’s the big killer that’s driving prices up -- and of course the supply chain issues that continue to be persistent. Those are slowing delivery of new units and that of course puts more pressure on demand.”

Simply, it’s a supply-and-demand issue. The big reason for high rent prices is not enough housing.

“At the end of the day, it’s that we’re under-built and that’s true all across the country,” said Tunnell. “According to the most recent government numbers, we’re about four million homes short of the number of homes we need to house everybody in this country.”

Tunnell says a big challenge with the apartment complexes that are coming on the market right now is that they are on the higher end and cost more than average. He says right now, we really need more affordable complexes being built to help soften demand.

For those struggling to make rent and utility payments, help is available. The City of Birmingham was awarded another multi-million-dollar allocation for Emergency Rental Assistance.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.