LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Bama Against Bullying

Bama against bullying
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A nonprofit organization that started back in 2015, aims to create awareness about bullying.

Bama Against Bullying is shaping children ages 6 to 13 to become a positive influence.

Instructor Barbie Perry said she found it more effective to create a class that meets weekly where kids can come dance and also learn about ways to prevent bullying.

Perry has classes both in Tuscaloosa and Birmingham.

Perry’s mission is to develop strong and confident children using innovative methods to empower them.

“We want them to leave this class better than when they came in. It’s important to me that every single one of these kids that walks into the class knows that they have a safe space, knows that they can come in here,” Perry said. “Not only do they learn a dance and it’s fun, but we also have a circle of conversation, and we talk about important topics every week about bullying, self-love, self-respect and how to be kind.”

Click here to learn more about the group or to sign up.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
Roderick Jimelle Needham Jr, 22.
Man charged with murder after shooting in Birmingham
The Social Security Administration has announced plans to add more money to your monthly checks...
Social Security recipients will see largest increase since 1981
BWWB HQ
New secretly-recorded audio shows ex-BWWB employee warning of billing problems in December 2021
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’

Latest News

The mayor surprised some by saying he believes the Birmingham Water Works Board is due for some...
Ala. Attorney General asking Birmingham Water Works Board to turn over list of detailed documents
Etowah Co. authorities say they could close more cases with break-in arrest
Etowah Co. authorities say they could close more cases with break-in arrest
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office hosts active shooter training to increase safety in churches
Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Generational gaps making it difficult for Shelby County Sheriff’s Office to recruit even with higher pay