BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A nonprofit organization that started back in 2015, aims to create awareness about bullying.

Bama Against Bullying is shaping children ages 6 to 13 to become a positive influence.

Instructor Barbie Perry said she found it more effective to create a class that meets weekly where kids can come dance and also learn about ways to prevent bullying.

Perry has classes both in Tuscaloosa and Birmingham.

Perry’s mission is to develop strong and confident children using innovative methods to empower them.

“We want them to leave this class better than when they came in. It’s important to me that every single one of these kids that walks into the class knows that they have a safe space, knows that they can come in here,” Perry said. “Not only do they learn a dance and it’s fun, but we also have a circle of conversation, and we talk about important topics every week about bullying, self-love, self-respect and how to be kind.”

Click here to learn more about the group or to sign up.

