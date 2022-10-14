LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Attorney General’s office confirms Birmingham Water Works inquiry; new reaction from state lawmakers

AG’s Office demanding hundreds of pages of BWWB records ahead of potential rate increase.
(WSFA)
By Jonathan Hardison
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office on Friday, Oct. 14, confirmed the WBRC Exclusive report that it’s demanding the Birmingham Water Works Board turn over hundreds of pages of records ahead of a potential vote to raise rates.

Attorney General’s Office Spokesman Mike Lewis tells WBRC, “The Attorney General’s Office Consumer Interest Division requested the Birmingham Water Works Board provide baseline budget documents to better assess the need for the utility board’s recently announced rate increase.”

The attorney general’s consumer interest division is asking for documents related to the utility’s operations, finances, board members pay, budget planning, and how the staff and consultants arrived at a potential 8 percent rate increase.

This signals increased scrutiny of the largest water system in the state as the board meets over the next two weeks to finalize its budget plan for next year and whether to increase rates.

“I feel it is very timely for the AG’s office to get involved,” said State Sen. Jabo Waggoner (R-Vestavia Hills), who chairs the Senate’s Rules Committee and has been pressing for more BWWB transparency. “The Birmingham Water Works Board will be required to answer any and all questions related to their operations. So I think the timing is significant, the timing is perfect,” Waggoner said.

“All of us should hope that the AG finds this has been a deliberate, well-researched, and well-thought out process that justifies a rate increase, but I’m not so sure about that,” said State Sen. Dan Roberts (R-Mt. Brook). “I’m curious that at a time like this, they would ask for a rate increase of 8 percent, 6 percent, or even 4 percent, and I’m skeptical.”

“We will cooperate with the Attorney General’s office request,” said BWWB Communications Director Rick Jackson.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County family suing school system over alleged bullying
Jefferson County student and mother suing three school employees after her bullies get violent
Police searching for two missing men in Birmingham
Birmingham Police searching for two missing males
A 9-year-old boy died after a van that dropped him off steps away from his home hit him, police...
Boy hit, killed by van that had dropped him off, police say
18-year-old Jayveon Khiry Fleming and 20-year-old Joshua Jermaine Burns
Arrests made in shooting death of Birmingham business man
The Blount County Sheriff’s Office said Dr. Janaki Earla touched a 17-year-old patient...
Trussville doctor arrested for allegedly trying to sex traffic minor patient

Latest News

School holds remembrance for teenager shot and killed in Tuscaloosa
Tuscaloosa City school and family remember Kei’lan Allen with reflections and balloon release
Gadsden Public Works Director arrested
Gadsden Public Works Director arrested on theft charges
ALDOT says it plans to close Covered Bridge Road that goes over the interstate starting from...
Major highway news for I-20/59 travelers in Tuscaloosa County
Source: WBRC video
Family remembers Kei'lan Allen, billboard put up in his memory