LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Arrests made in shooting death of Birmingham business man

18-year-old Jayveon Khiry Fleming and 20-year-old Joshua Jermaine Burns
18-year-old Jayveon Khiry Fleming and 20-year-old Joshua Jermaine Burns(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two men have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a Birmingham resident and business owner last month.

20-year-old Joshua Jermaine Burns and 18-year-old Jayveon Khiry Fleming are being held at the Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas, California. They face Capital Murder charges for the death of 29-year-old Cedric Mahaffey in August of this year.

Mahaffey was shot and killed in a home in the 500 block of Francis Place Southwest on August 20. No arrest was made at the time but after investigation police discovered that Burns and Fleming stole Mahaffey’s SUV and drove it to Sunnyvale, California. There they were both arrested on a robbery attempt by the Santa Clara, CA Police Department.

BPD Homicide detectives traveled to California where they met with the agencies and conduct interviews with witnesses and both suspects.

Burns and Fleming are currently awaiting extradition to the Jefferson County Jail.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County family suing school system over alleged bullying
Jefferson County student and mother suing three school employees after her bullies get violent
Police searching for two missing men in Birmingham
Birmingham Police searching for two missing males
A 9-year-old boy died after a van that dropped him off steps away from his home hit him, police...
Boy hit, killed by van that had dropped him off, police say
A woman in North Carolina won the lottery after buying a last-minute ticket for Saturday’s Cash...
Woman wins lottery after ‘the spirit told her’ to buy last-minute ticket
The Blount County Sheriff’s Office said Dr. Janaki Earla touched a 17-year-old patient...
Trussville doctor arrested for allegedly trying to sex traffic minor patient

Latest News

Tutor gives tips on how to prevent your students grades from slipping
Marcus Spanevelo
Florida charges against Spanevelo dropped in Cassie Carli case, but Alabama may take over
Crews remained on the scene more than six hours after the fire was first reported.
Person killed in downtown Gatlinburg fire identified
Source: WBRC video
How parents can help children facing pandemic learning loss