Arrests made in shooting death of Birmingham business man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two men have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a Birmingham resident and business owner last month.

20-year-old Joshua Jermaine Burns and 18-year-old Jayveon Khiry Fleming are being held at the Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas, California. They face Capital Murder charges for the death of 29-year-old Cedric Mahaffey in August of this year.

Mahaffey was shot and killed in a home in the 500 block of Francis Place Southwest on August 20. No arrest was made at the time but after investigation police discovered that Burns and Fleming stole Mahaffey’s SUV and drove it to Sunnyvale, California. There they were both arrested on a robbery attempt by the Santa Clara, CA Police Department.

BPD Homicide detectives traveled to California where they met with the agencies and conduct interviews with witnesses and both suspects.

Burns and Fleming are currently awaiting extradition to the Jefferson County Jail.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.