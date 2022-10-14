31-year-old Jasper man missing
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - Jasper Police are asking for help to find a missing Jasper man.
31-year-old Justin Shawn Sims was last seen on Tuesday October 11, at the Budget Inn, at 1301 Hwy. 78 W
He was reported missing by his family Thursday afternoon.
Anyone with information on Sims’ whereabouts, is asked to call JPD at (205) 221-2121.
