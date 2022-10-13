LawCall
When will you be able to drive on the new Red Mountain Expressway lanes?

Progress on Red Mtn. Expressway road work
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You have likely been impacted by the nightly lane and exit closures on Red Mountain expressway.

Lately they have been putting up the cones closing the 21st Ave ramp right as some of our team is trying to get out the door and head home.

Sadly nightly lane and ramp closures will remain a factor over the next few months, but crews are making progress on the project.

The safety wall in the median has been complete for some time and now crews are working to finish creating additional lanes and lengthening the university exit lane.

ALODT Region Engineer DeJarvis Leonard stresses that the public will be driving on the improved road before the end of the year.

“Hopefully before Thanksgiving we will have it functioning. We won’t have the project complete but we should have it functioning in its capacity with additional auxiliary lanes and turn lanes, or exit lanes at university,” said Leonard.

ALDOT will then repave and re-stripe the road, and the hope is they complete the work by Spring of 2023.

