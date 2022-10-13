Sunshine and breezy conditions return Thursday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Thursday! We’ve been tracking a strong cold front that was able to provide us with some much-needed rainfall across Central Alabama. Most spots have recorded a few inches of rain when you combine the rainfall totals over the past 24 hours. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar shows a line of showers and embedded storms continuing to sweep to the southeast producing heavy rain and some lightning. The rain will be clearing out of here by 7 AM, so the big story in the short term is the wet roadways. Just be careful if you have to be on the roads this morning as it could be slick in a few spots. I can’t rule out patchy fog this morning either. Some spots may have reduced visibility around a half mile or less. Any fog that forms should dissipate by 9 AM. Temperatures this morning are mostly in the 60s. The cold front will move through today and cloud cover is forecast to decrease across Central Alabama. We should end up with a mostly sunny sky this afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the mid 70s. Winds will end up a little breezy today at 10-15 mph. Northwest winds will lower our dewpoints making it feel comfortable outside. Temperatures this evening will end up dropping quickly thanks to the combination of light winds and a clear sky. I would plan to grab a light jacket this evening with temperatures cooling into the 60s by 7-8 PM. The majority of us will end up in the 50s by 10-11 PM.

Chilly Start to Friday: With a clear sky and light winds, you’ll definitely need a light jacket tomorrow morning. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the mid to upper 40s. Friday is shaping up to be a beautiful autumn day with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 70s. Winds will begin to shift from the north to the southwest tomorrow at 5-10 mph. If you plan on attending any high school football games tomorrow evening, I recommend a light jacket as temperatures cool into the 60s. Temperatures at 10 PM could end up in the upper 50s and lower 60s. It should be a great night to be outside.

Sunshine and breezy conditions return Thursday afternoon (wbrc)

Weekend Forecast: The upcoming weekend is shaping up to be mostly quiet. Saturday remains our best weather day of the weekend. We’ll likely start the day with temperatures in the low to mid 50s with a sunny sky. Saturday will end up a few degrees warmer thanks to southerly winds across the area. Highs are forecast to climb into the lower 80s with a mostly sunny sky. We will watch an approaching cold front to our north that will slowly approach the Southeast over the weekend. A stray shower can’t be ruled out in far northwest Alabama Saturday night into Sunday morning, but most of us will likely remain dry. I would plan for increasing clouds going into Sunday. Temperatures Sunday morning will likely start out in the mid to upper 50s with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Rain chance Sunday looks isolated and mostly along and north of I-20. Rain chance at 20%. A few showers could push through our area Sunday night into Monday morning as the cold front moves through the state.

Next Big Thing: The big story going into next week is the big drop in temperatures. Monday will be the transition day as cooler air filters into the state. We’ll likely start Monday off in the 50s with a mostly cloudy sky. A few showers will be possible in the morning hours. We’ll likely end up partly cloudy Monday afternoon with highs in the lower 70s. It’ll turn chilly Tuesday morning with temperatures in the low to mid 40s. High temperatures could end up 10-15 degrees below average Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 60s. Our average high for this time of the year is 77°F. We’ll see plenty of sunshine next week with very dry air in place. We want to give everyone a first alert for the potential to see widespread frost Wednesday morning as temperatures cool into the mid 30s. It would not surprise me if a few spots in north Alabama approach the lower 30s. We look mostly dry and sunny next week with sunshine continuing into the following weekend.

Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Karl remains stationary in the Bay of Campeche. It strengthened yesterday with 60 mph winds, but satellite appearance this morning shows a weaker storm with wind shear and upwelled waters likely impacting it. Winds are down to 50 mph as of the 4 AM advisory. Karl is forecast to drift to the south and make landfall in Mexico over the weekend. It will produce heavy rainfall and flooding. Karl will not impact the United States. We are also watching a tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Africa. It has a low chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days. The rest of the Atlantic remains quiet. The last day of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season occurs on November 30th.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.