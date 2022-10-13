LawCall
Some moms continue struggling to find baby formula

By Lauren Harksen
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some local moms continue struggling to find formula and feed their babies several months after the nationwide formula shortage began.

Alyssa Coley has a 10-month-old girl. The baby was breast-fed until 6-months old and for the past four months, it’s been difficult to find the food. She says recently, she drove from Alabaster to Hoover to Pelham to Helena and was only able to find one can of her baby’s formula.

A few months ago, Coley switched to a new kind of formula called Enfamil A.R. that was more widely available but that quickly became difficult to find too.

She says she’s frustrated because less people are talking about the shortage, yet it’s still a problem for many families.

“It is very frustrating,” said Coley. “I’ve wanted to break down several times in the aisle and I immediately call my parents and I’m like, ‘Look. I can’t find it!’ and they’re like, ‘It’s okay. Take a breath! We will find it.’ You just have to branch out, you have to speak up.”

To find formula, Coley says she has relied on family and friends to search, as well as different Facebook groups. She actually found some formula on an app called FindMyBabyFormula.com, which is also an online website. All you have to do is sign up, select your stores and needed formula. When it’s in stock, you’ll receive a text.

