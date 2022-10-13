Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Evan Hutchins!

Evan is a senior at Meek High School with a 3.95 GPA. He is a member of SGA, DECA, Scholars Bowl, FCCLA and the Cheerleading team. Outside of school, he is active in his church and volunteers time in the community. He is a leader and excels to do his best with hopes of being an aerospace engineer.

Evan, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

