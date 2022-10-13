LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Rising Star: Evan Hutchins

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Evan Hutchins!

Evan is a senior at Meek High School with a 3.95 GPA. He is a member of SGA, DECA, Scholars Bowl, FCCLA and the Cheerleading team. Outside of school, he is active in his church and volunteers time in the community. He is a leader and excels to do his best with hopes of being an aerospace engineer.

Evan, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
Roderick Jimelle Needham Jr, 22.
Man charged with murder after shooting in Birmingham
The Social Security Administration has announced plans to add more money to your monthly checks...
Social Security recipients will see largest increase since 1981
BWWB HQ
New secretly-recorded audio shows ex-BWWB employee warning of billing problems in December 2021
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’

Latest News

The City of Clanton will soon have an economic developer to take charge of the growth happening...
Clanton City Council approves economic developer
Source: WBRC video
Rising Star: Evan Hutchins
The ground breaking was held on Thursday
Groundbreaking on new freestanding emergency department to transform healthcare access in Trussville
It appears the Jefferson County cemetery board is finally set to clean up overgrown and unkempt...
Jefferson County Cemetery Board could soon begin clean up of overgrown cemeteries