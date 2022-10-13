Jefferson County student and mother suing three school employees after her bullies get violent

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A student and her mother now suing three Jefferson County School employees for failing to follow bullying policies set by the school board and state.

The student currently attends Mortimer Jordan High School and claims she has repeatedly alerted school leaders that she is being bullied. Things then turned physical.

“It is clear that this young woman is walking up behind our client with one goal in mind and there is another young woman that is right behind her who is videoing the entire incident,” said attorney and Partner at Mastando & Artrip Eric Artrip.

The student’s attorney claims his client was being bullied both by the young girl who attacked her, two other girls, one of whom was videoing the incident, and two more male students, but Artrip says her efforts to get help from school leaders fell on deaf ears.

“When you have a situation where principals, assistant principals, counselors and teachers know about a credible threat of physical violence like we had here and fail to do anything about it, then if that physical violence does come about or continues then they can be held accountable.”

In his eyes this lawsuit is not only about getting justice for his client, but making school systems safer.

“We are bringing this lawsuit because as a general goal we would like our schools to be safer.”

The Jefferson County School Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin releasing this statement.

“The Jefferson County Board of Education has been made aware of a lawsuit that has been filed against several Mortimer Jordan High School employees. We are carefully reviewing the allegations made in the complaint, but have no reason to believe that our employees acted unprofessionally or improperly in discharging their duties under the circumstances in question. As the matter is in litigation, and in keeping with our general practice, we will not be issuing any further comment regarding the suit.”

