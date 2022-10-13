LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Jefferson County Cemetery Board could soon begin clean up of overgrown cemeteries

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It appears the Jefferson County Cemetery Board is finally set to clean up overgrown and unkempt cemeteries. It comes five years after the board was formed.

We’re told one of the board’s first projects could be cleaning up Pine Hill cemetery in McCalla. We’ve reported on issues at this cemetery for years.

This week, we found a headstone sitting against a tree with no explanation why. Other graves are hard to find because the grass is very high. It took Vicky Bolling a minute to find her dad’s grave. She has other relatives buried there as well. Bolling is more than frustrated with conditions at the cemetery.

“People who are buried here should be buried with dignity and respect and just to see the disrepair that the cemetery is in is very upsetting,” Bolling said.

Thursday, the cemetery board will discuss and review bids for cleanup efforts. We’ll be at that meeting and let you know what happens.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
Roderick Jimelle Needham Jr, 22.
Man charged with murder after shooting in Birmingham
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’
BWWB HQ
New secretly-recorded audio shows ex-BWWB employee warning of billing problems in December 2021
No Contact Advisory issued for portions of Patton Creek in Hoover

Latest News

A flag was put up outside Bristol Health, where three officers were brought following a...
Support pours in for fallen Bristol officers
Local moms still dealing with baby formula shortage
Some moms continue struggling to find baby formula
Jefferson County Cemetery Board could soon begin clean up of overgrown cemeteries
Jefferson County Cemetery Board could soon begin clean up of overgrown cemeteries
Progress on Red Mtn. Expressway road work
When will you be able to drive on the new Red Mountain Expressway lanes?