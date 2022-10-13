Jefferson County Cemetery Board could soon begin clean up of overgrown cemeteries

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It appears the Jefferson County Cemetery Board is finally set to clean up overgrown and unkempt cemeteries. It comes five years after the board was formed.

We’re told one of the board’s first projects could be cleaning up Pine Hill cemetery in McCalla. We’ve reported on issues at this cemetery for years.

This week, we found a headstone sitting against a tree with no explanation why. Other graves are hard to find because the grass is very high. It took Vicky Bolling a minute to find her dad’s grave. She has other relatives buried there as well. Bolling is more than frustrated with conditions at the cemetery.

“People who are buried here should be buried with dignity and respect and just to see the disrepair that the cemetery is in is very upsetting,” Bolling said.

Thursday, the cemetery board will discuss and review bids for cleanup efforts. We’ll be at that meeting and let you know what happens.

