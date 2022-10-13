Heavy police presence at Bristol Health following shooting of 3 officers in Bristol

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Three police officers were shot Wednesday night in Bristol.

Two of them were killed, state police confirmed on Thursday morning.

A heavy police presence was seen outside of Bristol Health, where the officers were transported, on Thursday morning.

HAPPENING NOW: First responders from multiple police and fire departments are showing their support for 3 officers that were struck by gunfire. The conditions of the officers are unknown at this time.

Cruisers from a multitude of police departments, including Cheshire, Southington, Berlin and Connecticut State Police, were parked in front of the hospital.

Thursday morning, Channel 3 awaited word from officials as to the details of the shooting. The only detail released was that the officers had been shot.

The incident happened on Redstone Hill Road and Birch Street on Wednesday night.

Police said the officers responded to some sort of 911 call. From there, an apparent confrontation ended in gunfire.

State police have not clarified the department to which the officers belonged.

