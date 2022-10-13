LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Heavy police presence at Bristol Health following shooting of 3 officers in Bristol

A flag was put up outside Bristol Health, where three officers were brought following a...
A flag was put up outside Bristol Health, where three officers were brought following a shooting. Two of them died.(WFSB)
By Marcy Jones and Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Three police officers were shot Wednesday night in Bristol.

Two of them were killed, state police confirmed on Thursday morning.

A heavy police presence was seen outside of Bristol Health, where the officers were transported, on Thursday morning.

Cruisers from a multitude of police departments, including Cheshire, Southington, Berlin and Connecticut State Police, were parked in front of the hospital.

Thursday morning, Channel 3 awaited word from officials as to the details of the shooting. The only detail released was that the officers had been shot.

The incident happened on Redstone Hill Road and Birch Street on Wednesday night.

Police said the officers responded to some sort of 911 call. From there, an apparent confrontation ended in gunfire.

State police have not clarified the department to which the officers belonged.

Stay with Eyewitness News for continuing coverage.

There was a heavy police presence outside of Bristol Health on Thursday morning.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
Roderick Jimelle Needham Jr, 22.
Man charged with murder after shooting in Birmingham
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’
BWWB HQ
New secretly-recorded audio shows ex-BWWB employee warning of billing problems in December 2021
No Contact Advisory issued for portions of Patton Creek in Hoover

Latest News

Grand opening for Woodlawn marketplace this Saturday
Grand opening for new Woodlawn Marketplace to be held Saturday
ACT reports the average national composite score sits at 19.8, a 30-year low.
ACT releases report showing composite test scores are lowest in 30 years
Grand opening for Woodlawn marketplace this Saturday
Grand opening for Woodlawn marketplace this Saturday
Average ACT scores lowest in 30 years
Average ACT scores lowest in 30 years