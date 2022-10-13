Groundbreaking on new freestanding emergency department to transform healthcare access in Trussville

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Thursday, Oct. 13, ground was broken at the future site of Ascension St. Vincent’s East Freestanding Emergency Department in Trussville.

The Freestanding ED is the first of its kind. Costing $20 million, the emergency department will offer 24 hour access to care in the 16,800 square foot building.

Christopher Dodson is the Director of Business Development for Ascension St. Vincent’s. He said many of their patients come from Trussville, making it the perfect city for the new emergency department.

“In emergencies, time is really of the essence. And so we thought that was really important in choosing where to put a site like this to best serve really that corridor of I-59.″

Dodson said the new location will also benefit neighboring communities by providing accessible health care in this part of the state.

Construction is set to begin next month with an estimated opening date of sometimes during the winter of 2023.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.