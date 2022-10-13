Grand opening for new Woodlawn Marketplace to be held Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The success of Woodlawn’s pop-up Street Market for the last several seasons has led to the opening of a new long-term, brick-and-mortar marketplace in a larger space.

The new Woodlawn Marketplace will now be located in the former Woodlawn Cycle Cafe space at 5530 1st Avenue South.

It will feature 11 Woodlawn Street Market vendors and two anchor tenants: Trvl Love Koffee and Pearl’s Cafe.

This weekend, they’ll have a grand opening for the Woodlawn Marketplace, along with Woodlawn’s October Street Market.

“This whole historic business district is waking up right now. And it’s with people who have ties to Woodlawn or have found a home in Woodlawn. It’s with legacy businesses that are getting fresh wind in their sails,” said market coordinator Bekah Fox. “I also think even the neighbors around Woodlawn, the neighboring neighborhoods, and residents around, are also excited about what’s happening here. Because if Woodlawn is healthy, then it gets to spill over that health into other places.”

You’ll be able to get breakfast, lunch, and coffee, and buy items from local vendors at the new Woodlawn Marketplace.

It will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, click here.

