Generational gaps making it difficult for Shelby County Sheriff’s Office to recruit even with higher pay

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office just instituted a more competitive pay scale. Their hope is to lure the best and brightest to the county to protect and serve. So far they have found that increased pay hasn’t fully solved their recruiting challenges.

At the moment only those with law enforcement experience seem to be showing interest in the opportunities.

“We still have a challenge with is drawing in new, younger career minded professionals who are just now entering into the workforce,” said Operations Commander for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Major Clay Hammac.

He believes both the average age of their deputies, and the number of them that are able to retire shows the older generations value the pay increase.

These graphs indicate a large interest in the department if a law enforcement officer has experience. The improved pay scale has even kept some older officers around for longer. But how will the department get younger recruits? (Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

“They are kind of drawn to that security. Tell me about the retirement, tell me about the benefits, tell me about the compensation. So there is kind of a unique balance between drawing and retaining all four of those generations equally without discounting one over the other.”

Now the department plans on changing what they stress when it comes to recruiting, based on what the younger generations seem to value.

“How can I make a difference? How can I make an impact in my community? So that is what we are trying to focus on for these young adults coming in to the career field.”

Entry level compensation for a law enforcement officer coming in with no prior experience starts at $55,000 a year.

