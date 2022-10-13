LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Gadsden Public Works Director arrested on theft charges

Gadsden Public Works Director arrested
Gadsden Public Works Director arrested(Etowah County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden Public Works Director Thomas Hilton was arrested on October 12, 2022.

According to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office website, Hilton was arrested around 4:55 p.m. on first degree Theft of Property charges.

Officials with the City of Gadsden said they plan to meet on October 13 to “determine a course of action regarding the situation”.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dasha Bishop is charged with felony interference with custody.
Police: Children safely removed from Tuscaloosa apartment after woman refused to let them leave after sleepover
Pinfield Drive and Zion City Road.
21-year-old shot and killed in East Birmingham
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
Cassie Carli
REPORT: Cassie Carli’s autopsy released, not ruled homicide
Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game

Latest News

ACT reports the average national composite score sits at 19.8, a 30-year low.
ACT releases report showing composite test scores are lowest in 30 years
Experts expect another big year for online shopping, which has police warning more porch...
Experts say start protecting your packages now from holiday porch pirates
Center Point’s mayor is working to figure out a plan B for how to pay for trash pickup after...
Center Point mayor reacts to voters opposing ad valorem tax increase
In 2009, a greenway feasibility study for the Inverness community was done. Out of that study...
Construction completed on new trail for Inverness community