Dozens of emergency response teams training at Alabama Fire College

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Disasters can happen anywhere and anytime. That’s why teams of first responders are in West Alabama right now training on disaster drills.

The scenarios are not new. But some of the equipment or strategies to save lives could be. That’s why they take this emergency training so seriously. Full scale disaster response exercises are happening at the Alabama Fire College.

40 teams throughout Alabama are strategically located. They get funding through state homeland security grants in increased preparedness to respond to disasters that effect Alabamians.

The Alabama Mutual Aid System started in 2003 because of the 911 terror attacks according to Alabama Fire College Executive Director Matt Russell. Since then, each disaster response team has been required to take part in full scale mobilization exercises and perform the core capabilities outlined in the Alabama’s Homeland Security grant program. They’re focusing on things like hazardous material emergencies and heavy rescue scenarios.

“Our base goal is to make sure that everybody is trained. We’re here to look out for the public and we want to make sure that everyone is very well trained on their skillset and technological skillset so they can go out and help the public,” Bryan Harrell, an Alabama Fire College adjunct professor said.

Teams and individuals will be graded on just how prepared they are. Any planning or procedural problems will be identified, and they’ll work on ways to improve on those deficiencies.

