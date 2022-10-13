LawCall
Construction completed on new trail for Inverness community

80/20 cost split between Hoover and Shelby County for new trail
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In 2009, a greenway feasibility study for the Inverness community was done. Out of that study came a 1.7-mile Inverness greenway trail along Inverness parkway.

The city of Hoover partnered with Shelby County for a 2.4-million-dollar 80/20 match project.

80 percent of the federal funds came from the Birmingham metropolitan planning organization and 20 percent was funded locally and split between Hoover and Shelby County.

The project included a recreational amenity, pedestrian and bicycle access to all of the neighborhoods along inverness parkway, connectivity to two city parks on each end of the trail as well as a 2,700-foot-long, ten-inch force main, which will increase the public sewer capacity to 1,200 gallons per day and protect the surrounding natural environment.

Trey Gauntt with Shelby County said it connects all of these local neighborhoods and allows someone to come out of their home jump on a sidewalk and get on this ADA accessible path and walk a long distance.

“1.7 miles in length to the Hoover Nature Trai,l so its kind of a connector from the local neighborhoods to the nature trails,” Gauntt said.

The project originated in 2008 and was finally complete in May of 2022, with the help of Gresham Smith who designed the project and contractor Bulls’ Construction.

