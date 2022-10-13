Coaling Volunteer Firefighters respond after rescue of lost pet

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Coaling volunteer firefighters answered a call this week, and it’s one they won’t forget for awhile. There was no drama behind the rescue and it lasted all of five minutes, but somebody’s lost four-legged friend is safe and sound.

It happened at Faith Church on Highway 11 in Coaling. A citizen noticed a dog on the landing of an outside staircase that leads to the second floor of the church.

Coaling Volunteer Fire Chief Scott White says they never hesitated for a moment to rescue the shepherd mix. White says it was apparent to him the animal was frightened and was probably chased up the stairs perhaps by another animal and was afraid to come back down. White says he’s not sure how long the 25-pounder remained at the top of the stairs. Getting to her and bringing her down safety didn’t happen right away.

Dog rescue. (Source: Coaling Fire Chief Scott White)

“Over the years dealing with dogs I noticed you have to make a trust bond, and that’s what I did with her. I did not want her to be in any more panic than what she was already, so I did take the time to make a friendship, a trust bond with her before I made any sudden moves before I grabbed her. The main thing is with like any humans, sometimes they have a fear factor of things and she was a kind of nervous and paranoid about going back down,” said White.

White says the dog didn’t have a collar, no embedded chip, but it was obvious she was cared for and for now he’s have given her the name of “Hope.” White says he and his wife will keep it for several says with the hope of adopting it out through the No Greater Love organization in Foster.

