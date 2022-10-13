LawCall
Clanton City Council approves economic developer

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Clanton will soon have an economic developer to take charge of the growth happening in the city.

The city council approved the full-time position on Monday, and they’re already working to get it filled.

Mayor Jeff Mims said the position is necessary to handle all the growth happening in Clanton.

In fact, he and other city leaders are in Atlanta right now recruiting more businesses.

The city has welcomed several new businesses to the city, just within the last couple of weeks, including Milo’s, Starbucks, and Ellianos Coffee.

Mims said the city also plans to tear down the Days Inn at exit 205 and will replace it with a Hampton Inn.

Mayor Mims said a $2 fee will be added to the 6 percent lodging fee tax to help pay the salary.

“Well, we decided to put the $2 room fee on each one of these hotels because we can take at least $1 of that and maybe help pay his salary, or pay his salary to begin with, and we’ve got the other $1 that we can use for other things that we’re wanting to do,” Mims said.

Mims said the new fee will take affect beginning in January of next year.

He’s hoping to announce the new economic developer next week.

