Charges dropped against Birmingham murder suspect in Oklahoma

Youit Jones will be extradited to Alabama in next few weeks
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Oklahoma court has decided to drop charges against a man accused of murder in Alabama so that prosecution here can proceed.

Youit Jones faces kidnapping and capital murder charges in the death of 42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart in August. Gemeinhart’s body was found in a burning home on Eufaula Avenue in Birmingham.

The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office said Jones refused to waive extradition, so they had to obtain a Governor’s Warrant to have him extradited. The Oklahoma Governor’s Office approved the warrant.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department will pick him up and bring him back to Jefferson County either in late October or in early November.

