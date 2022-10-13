Center Point mayor reacts to voters opposing ad valorem tax increase

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - Center Point’s mayor is working to figure out a plan B for how to pay for trash pickup after voters rejected a proposed tax increase to pay for it.

Mayor Bobby Scott said he’s disappointed that ad valorem increase didn’t happen, saying it’s now up to you if you live in Center Point to figure out how to get rid of your biggest trash items.

Mayor Bobby Scott said he hoped to create a new department dedicated to picking up bulk trash around the city.

“Our residential waste management company that we contract with did decide to pull that service from the list of things that they offer. So, the city kind of had to fill in and pick up the bulk debris from a lot of our residents,” Mayor Scott said.

With more than 6,500 rooftops in the city, Mayor Scott said the city needed more money to pay for trash pickup to continue like it has been.

They’ve been using Public Works and horticulture staff to pick up the city’s bulk debris, which isn’t really part of their job description.

“The city at this point, will not be offering the bulk debris pick up, so it will fall back to residents as their responsibility to get that, you know, bulk items and different things that they need to the dump site or the facility themselves,” Mayor Scott explained.

And there will be fines for those who don’t.

“There’s a 10-day kind of cycling period where you’ll get a notice to clear the issue. As long as you clear the issue, you don’t have to worry about the citation. That goes away. But if on the follow-up visit, if you still have not cleared up that issues, and actual ticket will be written with the process of how to handle that ticket,” Mayor Scott said.

Mayor Scott said those fines could be upwards of $200.

They will be posted on the city’s website as soon as they are finalized.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.