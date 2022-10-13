Birmingham Mayor: New trash bins purchased, delivery to begin in November

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has confirmed that the new uniformed trash bins approved by the city council to make trash pickup easier have been purchased and will roll out mid-November.

He posted the following to his Facebook page:

The City of Birmingham has purchased 100,000 96 gallon trash bins and new trash pickup equipment that makes it notably faster and easier for our Public Works crews to run trash routes. EVERY household in our city will receive a new bin.

Delivery of the first 20,000 trash bins will begin on November 17th, and continue for four weeks. The second batch of deliveries will start early next year.

Uniform trash pickup is a HUGE step forward in keeping Birmingham beautiful.

