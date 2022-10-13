LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

ACT releases report showing composite test scores are lowest in 30 years

ACT reports the average national composite score sits at 19.8, a 30-year low.
ACT reports the average national composite score sits at 19.8, a 30-year low.(WBRC)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Scores on the ACT college admission test dropped to the lowest they’ve been in 30 years, according to the latest report. The national average composite score was under 20 for the first time since 1991.

“It doesn’t surprise me,” said James Bondurant, a math teacher and tutor. “I’ve definitely noticed -- not just with ACT tutoring, but with math tutoring as well -- scores are definitely dropping.”

Bondurant says a big reason for the low scores is the COVID pandemic.

“You can’t build a strong house on a weak foundation,” he explained. “Well, for several kids, they weren’t able to build a strong foundation... Imagine when you were learning fractions or decimals or negatives, schools just said, ‘Go home. Teach yourself.’”

ACT released the report on October 12, saying 1.3 million students graduating in 2022 took the test. Their average composite score in Alabama was an 18, while the average national composite score was a 19.8.

“We all have different learning styles so when we switched to online learning, there was just one online lesson going out,” said Bondurant. “You either learned from this, or you didn’t. So some people did successfully learn from it, but a lot of people -- it just wasn’t their learning style.”

ACT reports that 42% of students met no College Readiness Benchmarks out of the four categories: English, reading, math, and science. The report goes on to say 32% met at least three of the categories and 22% met all four benchmarks.

Bondurant says if your student is struggling, his biggest piece of advice is to practice taking the test.

“You do need to learn the style of the ACT which means you do have to take practice ACT tests,” he said. “You have to see that style of test and practice with it but if you don’t learn from your mistakes, you will keep repeating them over and over.”

Because teachers are having to catch up students over the past few years, Bondurant says they don’t have much time to go over ACT test prep, so if you’re wanting your student to improve their score, then tutoring may be the best option.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dasha Bishop is charged with felony interference with custody.
Police: Children safely removed from Tuscaloosa apartment after woman refused to let them leave after sleepover
Pinfield Drive and Zion City Road.
21-year-old shot and killed in East Birmingham
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
Cassie Carli
REPORT: Cassie Carli’s autopsy released, not ruled homicide
Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game

Latest News

Experts expect another big year for online shopping, which has police warning more porch...
Experts say start protecting your packages now from holiday porch pirates
Center Point’s mayor is working to figure out a plan B for how to pay for trash pickup after...
Center Point mayor reacts to voters opposing ad valorem tax increase
Gadsden Public Works Director arrested
Gadsden Public Works Director arrested on theft charges
In 2009, a greenway feasibility study for the Inverness community was done. Out of that study...
Construction completed on new trail for Inverness community