Wenonah names football field after coach Ronald Cheatham

The legendary coach led the Wenonah Dragons for nearly 30 years, compiling at 172-136 record in...
The legendary coach led the Wenonah Dragons for nearly 30 years, compiling at 172-136 record in his career, and leading the Dragons to a Class 5A championship game appearance in 2016.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Wenonah High School football field and field house will now be named after former head coach Ronald Cheatham.

The legendary coach led the Wenonah Dragons for nearly 30 years, compiling at 172-136 record in his career, and leading the Dragons to a Class 5A championship game appearance in 2016.

Coach Cheatham retired from coaching in 2019. He passed away in 2020 at the age of 65.

The Birmingham Board of Education unanimously voted to rename Wenonah’s football field and field house after Coach Cheatham. Coach Cheatham’s family was present a plaque by of his former player’s, Miles Football head coach Sam Shade.

Coach Cheatham’s family on behalf of the School Board. “We were blessed to have Coach Cheatham there (at Wenonah) to lead us as young men and to shape and mold us,” Shade said. “I still carry the lessons from Coach Cheatham today.”

BCS Athletic Director Henry Pope said there are plans to have the signage in place this fall.

