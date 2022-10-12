LawCall
Taking care of your skin

By Sheldon Haygood
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After a summer in the sun we all are preparing for a changing season and so might your skincare routine. Lifestyle blogger Shanisty Ireland has some ideas to keep your skin fresh and smooth, along with some tips as we take in the cooler temperatures.

“There’s just so much that goes into skincare,” said Ireland. “Yes, we need to moisturize and use SPF to keep the skin plus, but just as important is the type of foods we eat and drinks we consume that play a vital part of keeping our skin healthy.”

Ireland talked with Sheldon Haygood on the WBRC FOX6 News at Noon recently and this is that segment in the video.

Shanisty Ireland is a lifestyle blogger and can be followed on Instagram at www.instagram.com/shanistyireland, her blog is www.shesbecomingdomestic.com and olive skincare can be found at: https://olivenaturalskincare.com

