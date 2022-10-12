LawCall
Social Security recipients will see largest increase since 1981

The Social Security Administration has announced plans to add more money to your monthly checks and we’re talking about a sizeable increase.(Tony / MGN)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Those of you receiving social security checks, good news for you. The Social Security Administration has announced plans to add more money to your monthly checks and we’re talking about a sizeable increase.

You’ll begin to see a fatter social security check starting in January of 2023, according to the Social Security Administration. The increase is expected to be nearly nine percent, the highest since 1981.

The reason is based on recent data pertaining to inflation. That triggered a cost-of-living adjustment for some 66 million people who currently receive benefit checks. Dr. Jeremy Thornton of Samford University says this is significant in more ways than one.

“Those folks receiving social security payments are primarily the retired and elderly but also a wide variety of people on disability receiving social security payments will be receiving that increase. Of course, it affects them and often times they are put in an even better position than somebody’s whose wages might not have increased by the full amount of inflation could actually seeing coming to their household,” said Dr. Jeremy Thornton, Associate Professor Of Economics at Samford University.

The Social Security Administration says the average monthly check will see an increase of around $144.

