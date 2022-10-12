LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Researchers find Milky Way’s ‘graveyard’ of dead stars

Astronomers say a graveyard of ancient stars has been uncovered in the Milky Way.
Astronomers say a graveyard of ancient stars has been uncovered in the Milky Way.
By CNN
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Astronomers have uncovered a graveyard of dead stars in the Milky Way galaxy.

The “graveyard” stretches three times the height of our 13 billion-year-old galaxy.

Astronomers said they found the ancient stellar remnants when they mapped the “galactic underworld” for the first time.

A graveyard of ancient stars was uncovered in the Milky Way.
A graveyard of ancient stars was uncovered in the Milky Way.(The University of Sydney)

According to astronomers, when a star more than eight times larger than the sun collapses, the stellar core condenses into either a neutron star or a black hole.

The study’s co-author Peter Tuthill said finding the oldest neutron stars and black holes have been a significant task.

A graveyard of ancient stars was uncovered in the Milky Way.
A graveyard of ancient stars was uncovered in the Milky Way.(The University of Sydney)

The University of Sydney researchers mapped where the stellar remains rest by recreating the life cycle of the ancient stars.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dasha Bishop is charged with felony interference with custody.
Police: Children safely removed from Tuscaloosa apartment after woman refused to let them leave after sleepover
Pinfield Drive and Zion City Road.
21-year-old shot and killed in East Birmingham
Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Birmingham PD investigate body found in burning car
New information about hours before Kamille McKinney's kidnapping
Prosecutors detail disturbing timeline following Stallworth the day Cupcake was kidnapped

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at the Summit on Fire Prevention and Control in the South Court...
Biden vows ‘consequences’ for Saudis after OPEC+ cuts output
Texas police officer fired after shooting and wounding a teen who had been sitting in his car.
GRAPHIC: Ex-Texas cop charged over shooting teen eating hamburger
A report found that Chick-fil-A restaurants have the slowest drive-thru times.
Chick-fil-A has slowest drive-thru service times, report finds
SHELBY COUNTY SCHOOLS PROGRAM
We Build It Better program for students in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY
Changes to garbage pickup in Shelby County causes delays