The “pride” is back with the Fultondale H.S. Blue Pride Marching Wildcat Band

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - “Pride” is the key to the effort, the Fultondale High School Blue Pride Marching Wildcat put into its halftime performance at football games this Fall. Stephon Parker is the band director leading the 66 members for its on the field show, “Bruno Mars.”

“One thing we do is work hard,” said Parker. “We have excellent musicians, but what makes us standout is the pride all of our members put into being their best and making our performance the best it can be.”

This Fall the band performs songs of the award winning singer, which includes, “Grenade,” “Treasure,” “Locked Out of Heaven,” “It Will Rain,” and “Just the Way You Are.”

The Blue Pride Marching Wildcat will be featured on Friday during “SIDELINE” on WBRC FOX6 at 10:25PM.

