Pedestrian struck, killed in Blount County

BLOUNT CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Blount County.

Authorities say on October 11, 44-year-old Luis Devalle Hernandez died when he was struck by a car. Hernandez died at the scene.

This crash happened on Alabama 75 near the 45 mile marks, about three miles north of Snead.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating.

