Pedestrian struck, killed in Blount County

Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating after a pedestrian was...
Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Blount County.(6abc Philadelphia / YouTube)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BLOUNT CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Blount County.

Authorities say on October 11, 44-year-old Luis Devalle Hernandez died when he was struck by a car. Hernandez died at the scene.

This crash happened on Alabama 75 near the 45 mile marks, about three miles north of Snead.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

