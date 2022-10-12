LawCall
One shot after carjacking in Kingston

This happened on 44th Place North and 11th Court North. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
This happened on 44th Place North and 11th Court North. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a person was shot in a carjacking in Kingston.

This happened on 44th Place North and 11th Court North. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No word on if there are any suspects in custody.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

