One shot after carjacking in Kingston

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a person was shot in a carjacking in Kingston.

This happened on 44th Place North and 11th Court North. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No word on if there are any suspects in custody.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

