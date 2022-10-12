LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

No Contact Advisory issued for portions of Patton Creek in Hoover

(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County is issuing a no contact advisory for portions of Patton Creek due to sewer line construction issues during a system upgrade.

Officials say repair efforts have been successfully completed to stop the overflow, but in an abundance of caution, Jefferson County recommends the public avoid contact with a tributary of Patton Creek from 5622 Grove Blvd, Hoover 35226 to Paradise Lake.

Officials say they are taking samples and will issue further notifications if needed.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dasha Bishop is charged with felony interference with custody.
Police: Children safely removed from Tuscaloosa apartment after woman refused to let them leave after sleepover
Pinfield Drive and Zion City Road.
21-year-old shot and killed in East Birmingham
Fatal crash on I-59 N at the I-20 West Junction
Cassie Carli
REPORT: Cassie Carli’s autopsy released, not ruled homicide
Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game

Latest News

Berman struggled for years with a substance use disorder.
‘I belonged. That’s what I wanted my whole life. I just wanted to belong’: Local man uses his story with substance use to help others
Roderick Jimelle Needham Jr, 22.
Man charged with murder after shooting in Birmingham
The Department of Justice found that the state of Alabama illegally discriminates against...
DOJ finds Alabama’s foster care system violates Americans with Disabilities Act
Source: WBRC video
Life after addiction