No Contact Advisory issued for portions of Patton Creek in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County is issuing a no contact advisory for portions of Patton Creek due to sewer line construction issues during a system upgrade.

Officials say repair efforts have been successfully completed to stop the overflow, but in an abundance of caution, Jefferson County recommends the public avoid contact with a tributary of Patton Creek from 5622 Grove Blvd, Hoover 35226 to Paradise Lake.

Officials say they are taking samples and will issue further notifications if needed.

