New secretly-recorded audio shows ex-BWWB employee warning of billing problems in December 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - ”I am not surprised at all the billing department is the way it is now.”

Those are the words of a former Birmingham Water Works employee we’ll call “Ann” to protect her anonymity. Ann was one of three billing department employees fired last December and accused of falsifying meter readings: a charge she denies.

In fact, Ann says her supervisor accused her of falsifying the readings for a series of meters at new homes in Hoover, but Ann says she was simply following orders. She says she asked for a meter reader to go out and re-read the meters because the first readings claimed the homes hadn’t used any water at all.

“I didn’t agree that 28 homes in the Hoover met area in the summer had zero consumption, that didn’t sound right,” Ann claims. “He said to reverse them, I said I don’t feel comfortable doing that, but in case this comes up again I will remember it. I think I put a note on each one of them that said, ‘per my supt.,’ reversal done on this day.”

That “reversal” Ann is referring to is, she says, a process that happens frequently when the billing department gets a meter reading that doesn’t make sense.

“The 1st initial reading may be correct, and the 3rd reading was correct, but that middle reading, which is what happened in my case, wasn’t correct,” Ann says. “So if there’s no pictures to validate these meter readings, and the timeframe is past, you have to, for lack of a better term, divide the two. There’s no way to read backwards, there’s just no way to know. But what a customer does know is that I’m billing you in line so that it makes sense, and it cuts down on the phone calls. The vast majority of the work that’s being done in that department is guesswork.”

And Ann says that’s what she told the water works General Manager Michael Johnson at her hearing last December to appeal her firing.

WBRC obtained audio from a recording of Ann’s hearing last December to appeal her firing, recorded by Ann but without the knowledge of Water Works staff.

“Changing readings is a common practice?” asks GM Johnson. “I said that yes, and I stand on it,” Ann replies.

Johnson: “You’re saying it happens in the department.”

“Ann:” “It’s commonplace.”

Johnson: “You said commonplace, in the department, where the readings are, that you all adjust the consumption or the reading to make it in line with what the history usage has been.”

“Ann:” “Correct... So the amount of readings you have that may or may not have a true reading on them you probably would find to be startling.”

Johnson: “Yeah I know.”

“Ann:” “It’s reasons why they’re being estimated. There’s reasons why you wouldn’t get a true read. I would never go back and arbitrarily change a reading on an account and I have documentation for something else.”

Johnson would go on to uphold the firing of Ann and two other billing employees, and that move plus the resignation of another employee in the department, Ann says, put the BWWB way behind in processing bills; a problem that the utility spent most of this year trying to fix with customers waiting months for a bill.

“Myself and another one of my teammates who was terminated on yesterday, for months have been asking for our processes to be put on paper so that we have them, and has constantly been denied about it. Our processes are changing from day to day,” Ann says in the recording.

This audio along with emails we uncovered show the highest levels of water works management were warned in December 2021 of issues in the billing department, but the same supervisor in charge of the department then remains in charge now.

“Michael Johnson and the board most of the time are getting half information or half truth from management to cover up things,” Ann says.

“No I don’t think the ratepayers are in a better position. Truthfully I think they suffered greatly due to the understaffing and the untruthful portion about why your bills got so backed up, why are you receiving several months of billing.”

Ann has a recommendation for any water works customer now.

“If you have a question about your bill, I implore you to request an actual picture. The technicians have the equipment to take a picture and give it to you.”

We reached out to the Birmingham Water Works to ask if they made any policy changes after getting these warnings from employees and for their version of the events leading to the firing of these three employees and they said they can’t comment on personnel matters.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.