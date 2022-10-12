Man charged with murder after shooting in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department says detectives obtained a warrant for an arrest in connection to the murder of Courtney Mays. Mays was shot and killed on Thursday, May 5, 2022, in the 1600 Block of 25th Avenue North.

Police identified the suspect as 22-year-old Roderick Jimelle Needham, of Birmingham.

On Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, Roderick Needham Jr. was apprehended in Birmingham by the United States Marshal’s Task Force.

Needham Jr. is currently in the custody of the Jefferson County Jail with a $1,250,000 bond under the following charges: murder, attempted murder, and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

