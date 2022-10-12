LawCall
‘I belonged. That’s what I wanted my whole life. I just wanted to belong’: Local man uses his story with substance use to help others

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Kyle Berman is four years sober living in Birmingham. Berman struggled for years with a substance use disorder after being introduced to cocaine when he was 16.

“I would smoke crack for a few days, and then I would smoke marijuana for a few days, and then I would just drink for a few days, and then I would do oxytocin for a few days. I had like a three-day rule,” said Berman.

Berman thought that three-day rule and plethora of substance made him different from other users. That was until he began to use heroin.

Berman was sentenced to court-ordered treatment, and that’s when he felt like he needed to change his life.

“I found a way to live. I found a way to deal with the unmanageable thoughts, feelings and emotions inside that made me want to use,” said Berman.

He is now actively involved with the recovery community. The reality of helping others with substance use is that his friends are dying. In 2022 alone he has lost 11 people, including his sister.

That reality is hard to live, but Berman knows there’s a life on the other side of addiction and he hopes to help them reach that life.

“That’s why I am so passionate about helping other people because there is a way out and there’s a better way. There’s a better life on the other side,” said Berman.

Berman also hopes to create a device that would alert loved ones if someone’s vital signs go below a certain level. Right now, the tool has not been created, but he hopes to connect with people who can help make that vision a reality.

