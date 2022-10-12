I-59 expansion near Trussville set to begin in December

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re getting an update on that massive interstate widening project coming to the Trussville area.

ALDOT is working to expand I-59 from four lanes to six from the I-459 junction to Chalkville Mountain Road.

ALDOT originally hoped work would begin this month but now they believe it won’t begin until December.. Still you shouldn’t be impacted by the expansion project until early 2023.

“You may see some work done at night, but there wont be any major traffic interruptions until February,” said ALDOT East Central Region Engineer DeJarvis Leonard.

Prior to the work beginning ALDOT will unveil their traffic control scheme because the expansion will take at least a year.

“It is going to be a lengthy project, it will carry through at least a year to a year and three months.”

Cars sometimes flow smoothly but congestion remains a large problem, and one of the biggest reasons why ALDOT is working to tackle the issue.

“There is congestion every afternoon and every morning in that area. There is about 16,000 vehicles that get on and off at Chalkville Mountain Road every day.”

Everyone I spoke with in the area stressed it was one of the flaws in the community, and they hope the expansion betters the driving experience.

“It is always congested, very congested and it has been that way for many years and if there is something that can be done about it that will be super,” said Trussville resident Janice Moore.

The expansion project will shut down lanes in both directions at one point and not everyone is happy about it.

