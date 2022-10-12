First Alert for increasing rain and storm chances Wednesday; Severe threat possible this evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Wednesday. We have some big changes already occurring across Central Alabama this morning. Southerly flow has increased the moisture across the area and allowed our temperatures to only cool into the 60s. I would definitely grab an umbrella or rain jacket before you walk out the door this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly cloudy with spotty showers moving from west to east across Central Alabama. Since it hasn’t rained in weeks, the roads will likely end up extra slippery today. Please be extra careful driving this morning and into the evening hours. Hydroplaning will be a major concern. We are looking at only light rain this morning, but models are showing increasing rain and storm chances late this morning and into the afternoon hours. It could be very wet around noon today. We are looking at a mostly cloudy sky today with a 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms. With higher chances of rain expected today, temperatures will likely end up cooler with most of us in the low to mid 70s. We could see lower rain chances today between 3-6 PM, but another round of storms will likely develop to our northwest and move into Central Alabama late this evening and tonight. A few storms could become strong or severe, so make sure you have ways to receive weather updates today.

Severe Threat Today: The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk - threat level one out of five- for most of Central Alabama today. A slight risk includes parts of northwest Marion County. The main threat for severe weather today will be strong winds up to 60 mph, hail, and a low-end threat for an isolated tornado. The greatest potential for an isolated tornado will likely occur in northwest Alabama this evening between 6 PM - Midnight. If we stay wet and cool today, it should limit our severe threat across Central Alabama. It’s been a while since we’ve had rainy and stormy weather across Central Alabama, so we want to make sure you are prepared in case a random warning is issued. Have multiple ways to receive critical weather information today.

Rainfall Potential: The good news about today’s wet weather is that we really could use some rainfall across the area. Abnormally dry conditions continue to develop across the state. Rainfall potential between now and tomorrow morning could add up around a half inch to an inch. Some spots could see higher amounts. The flash flood threat today is low, but not zero. If you get the time, make sure that storm drains are cleared out. If any flooding occurs, clogged storm drains will likely be the culprit.

Clearing out Thursday: We could wake up tomorrow morning with a few showers across Central Alabama, but most of us will begin to dry out. We’ll start the day mostly cloudy with temperatures near 60°F. Clouds will likely move out giving way to sunshine tomorrow afternoon. It’ll be breezy with northwest winds at 10-15 mph. Highs tomorrow in the mid to upper 70s.

Beautiful Friday: With a clear sky and light winds, Friday morning will likely end up chilly with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. We should see plenty of sunshine Friday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. If you plan on being out Friday evening, the weather is looking fantastic with a clear sky and temperatures cooling into the 60s.

Weekend Forecast: The weekend forecast continues to change. Saturday looks like our best day of the weekend to spend some time outside. We’ll likely see a mostly sunny sky Saturday. Morning temperatures will trend warmer with most of us waking up in the low to mid 50s. Highs Saturday afternoon will likely warm into the lower 80s. Cloud cover will likely increase Saturday night as another cold front approaches the state. A small chance of rain will be possible in northwest Alabama Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sunday could end up mostly cloudy with morning temperatures in the upper 50s and highs in the upper 70s. We’ve increased the chance to see widely scattered showers Sunday afternoon at 30%.

Significant Cooldown Next Week: Our long-range weather models continue to show a blast of cool air moving into the Southeast for next Tuesday. Monday will be the transition day as a cold front moves through Alabama. We’ll hold on to a mostly cloudy sky Monday with a 20% chance for an isolated shower with highs in the low to mid 70s. The middle and end of next week will likely end up well below average. High temperatures will likely stay in the mid 60s next Tuesday and Wednesday with overnight lows cooling into the 30s. Frost potential appears likely at this point across Central Alabama. Could a few spots approach the freezing point? It’ll be something to watch. Our coldest temperatures next week could occur Wednesday morning.

Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Karl developed yesterday evening in the Bay of Campeche. It remains in the same area with winds up to 40 mph. It could slowly strengthen over the next day or so but upwelling of cooler waters in the southwestern Gulf will prevent it from becoming strong. The pattern keeps this storm stalled in the Bay of Campeche for a few days before moving south back into Mexico by this weekend. Heavy rainfall and flooding will be a major concern. Karl should not impact the United States. The rest of the Atlantic remains quiet.

