Driving safety reminders in rainy weather

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - When you woke up this morning you noticed something you hadn’t seen in 25 days - rain - and a good bit of it, too! While it’s a welcome relief to alleviate the dry spell, it can also spell potential danger in your travels.

It rained all day here in West Alabama, the first time in a while, which means some of us may have forgotten how to be careful on the road. Hydroplaning is a real concern. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, 75 percent of weather-related accidents occur on wet pavement and 47 percent happen during rainfall. State Trooper Reginal King has seen it all too often.

“Over the course of several years, I’ve seen crashes during inclement weather. Now although the speed limit may be posted 70 on the interstate, anytime you operate your motor vehicle in heavy rain, it’s always a good idea to reduce your speed, because even though the speed limit is posted 70 miles per hour, you never want to operate your motor vehicle faster than you can operate it, and whenever you use your windshield wipers, you should also use your headlights in concert with them. That’s actually state law,” said King.

King says the most common mistake drivers make in bad weather is being overconfident.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.