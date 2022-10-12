LawCall
Changes to garbage pickup in Shelby County causes delays

Shelby County trash issues
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Some Shelby County neighbors say they haven’t had their garbage picked up in the last two weeks.

Effective at the beginning of this month the garbage collection service provider changed from Republic Services to Waste Management.

Waste Management said they are sending extra personnel to help during this transition.

Shelby County facility manager Trey Gauntt said some of their drivers were new to the routes and new to the area.

“It has taken them a little while, we are a little over a week in now into their contract, so it has taken them a bit to learn the route and get familiar with those routes,” Gauntt said.

Residents from Columbiana, Vincent, Highway 49 and Highway 61 are currently without garbage pickup.

Those homeowners told me they received a card notifying them of the change in garbage pickup services however, as of today, they have not seen a truck.

“We just ask the customers to please be patient with our contractor and allow them to some time to get through this learning curve,” Gauntt said.

Gauntt said Waste Management is working to get all caught up by next week.

Keep in mind that recycling services have also been discontinued.

